Tollywood superstar Suriya has showered praise on the makers of Malayalam blockbuster 'Marco', starring Unni Mukundan. Suriya who was impressed by the making of the movie as well as the performances of the cast was keen to appreciate Unni Mukundan and the director Haneef Adeni.

Pratheesh Sekhar, public relations officer and marketing strategist shared the message on his social media page after meeting Unni Mukundan and Haneef Adeni in person to convey the message. Marco, which scripted pan-Indian success for its unique filmmaking style, performances of the actors, and violence quotient, became the first Malayalam A-rated film to collect over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film, which also stars Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Anson Paul, among others, will start streaming on SonyLiv on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of 'Retro' produced jointly by the actor’s 2D Entertainments and Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films. The action thriller in which Suriya appears in a gangster getup is slated to hit the theatres on May 1.