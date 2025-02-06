Actor Sunil Surya of 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' fame has shared the heart-touching story of his mother’s battle with cancer. He revealed the news on World Cancer Day hoping that it would be an inspiration for those who suffer from the life-threatening disease. Sunil wrote how both he and his mother remained strong despite the unexpected diagnosis.

“February 4 is World Cancer Day! I was hoping this year would be great when I stood in front of the camera on New Year’s day. However, my deductions were wrong. My mother who was slightly diabetic with Blood Pressure was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. However, together, my mother and I are ‘double’ strong. Our family, relatives, friends, and doctors too are supportive.

I understand that my mother requires mental and emotional support in equal measures just like the medicines she takes. Though my mother suffers indescribable pain, she takes this disease pretty lightly. I pray that no one suffers this terrible disease. Although my mother is getting medicines and food properly, the treatment is likely to reduce her immunity. So, the doctors have asked us not to entertain visitors. We hope that our loved ones will consider this as an appeal and cooperate. We hope that your prayers will be with us,” wrote Sunil Surya.