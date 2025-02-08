Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has revealed that he did not receive any payment for his role in 'Vettaiyan'. He stated that he agreed to be part of the project simply because he wanted to act alongside Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The shoot lasted only a day, he added.

Speaking about his experience, Alencier said, “I didn’t receive a single rupee as salary. They provided me with a flight ticket to Mumbai and accommodation in a five-star hotel. My role was to sit in the judge’s chair. Now that I’ve said this, I don’t think I’ll get any more roles in Tamil cinema. But I didn’t go there to build a career in Tamil films or to conquer the industry. I just wanted to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth act in person.”

Recalling the shoot, he continued, “While I was sitting as a judge in the chamber, Rajini sir was on one side, and Amitabh Bachchan sir was on the other. I had no shot of my own—I was just there to witness their performance. I had seen action sequences where heroes stop helicopters with ropes back when I was in school. I wanted to see how these legends perform in real life, and that’s why I gave them my dates.”

He further added, “I was only required for one day of shooting. Rajini sir performed that day—his highly stylized acting, with his signature body language, as he walked out of the courtroom. Then it was time for the next actor’s performance. Amitabh Bachchan’s voice roared like a lion, and the judge in the scene was visibly startled. "That’s when I realised—I wouldn’t be able to match their level."