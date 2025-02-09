Nayanthara is making her Malayalam comeback after three years. She has joined Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film, which features Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles. Her last Malayalam release was 'Gold' (2022). This film also marks her reunion with Mammootty after nine years, their last collaboration being 'Puthiya Niyamam' (2016).

Currently, the film’s fourth schedule is underway in Kochi, with key scenes featuring Revathi recently completed. This big-budget project also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and several other notable actors. The shoot began in Sri Lanka, followed by schedules in Sharjah and Azerbaijan, before returning to Sri Lanka for the fourth phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next schedule will take place in Delhi, where scenes featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Revathi will be filmed. The ensemble cast includes Ranji Panicker, Rajeev Menon, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Darshana Rajendran, and Zarin Shihab.