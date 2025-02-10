The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has decided to release the actual box office figures of movies that are released every month. Producer G Suresh Kumar claimed that only a handful of films are making profits for Malayalam producers, while the total production costs are burning a hole in their pockets.

During a recently held press meet, Suresh Kumar said they plan to start a YouTube channel 'Vellithira', which will release the actual box office collections of all Malayalam films, that hit theatres in Kerala. According to him, producers are facing huge losses owing to huge remuneration charges of actors and even technicians. He also threatened to reveal the hefty pay packages of the artists if the actors didn't reconsider their decision to demand high fees for acting in movies.

Suresh Kumar, speaking to Manorama News, also maintained that some claims regarding films entering the Rs 100-crore club were false and that it is actors and not the producers who are inflating the box office numbers and declaring that the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Recently, the producers' association claimed that only one out of the 28 films that hit theatres in Kerala was profitable, while the rest did not make money. According to Suresh Kumar, only Rekhachithram, which was made at a budget of Rs 8.56 crore made a profit of Rs 12.5 crore. Even Mammootty-Gautham Vasudev Menon's film 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse' also failed to make an impact and only collected Rs 4.5 crore while the movie was made on a budget of Rs 19 crore. One film, according to producers, only collected Rs 10,000 though the movie was made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore. Various film bodies in the state have announced a strike on June 1 demanding a change in the actors' pay packages.