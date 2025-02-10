Mumbai: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked massive criticism for his controversial remarks on the 'India's Got Latent' show forcing him to come out with a public apology.

Ranveer, who is known for his BeerBiceps brand, recently appeared on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' along with other content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. On the show, he asked a female contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

As per IANS, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also slammed Ranveer saying anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face appropriate action. Addressing the media, CM said, “I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar, and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech, but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken.”

Two lawyers from Mumbai have filed a police complaint against Allahbadia. The complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, with the complainant demanding strict action against the accused.

Ranveer took to social media to express regret over his comment, admitting that it was "not appropriate" and "not even funny." In a video statement, Ranveer said, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform this is not how I wished to use it.”

He added, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages and I don’t want to be a kind of person that takes responsibility, family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

Sharing the video, Allahbadia wrote on his X handle, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

Ranveer Allahbadia had 50k searches on Google Trends on Monday.