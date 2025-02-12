This Valentine's week, gear up for some interesting drama on the big screen. From Anaswara Rajan's 'Painkili' to Arjun Ashokan's 'Bromance', here's a list of the latest Malayalam films that are set to hit theatres this week.

'Bromance'

Bromance helmed by Arun D Jose and bankrolled by Aashiq Usman for the banner of Aashiq Usman Productions features an impressive young cast headlined by Arjun Ashokan. Mathew Thomas, Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, Syam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap, Ambareesh and Bharat Bopanna are also part of the film, which will hit theatres on February 14. This is Arun D Jose's third directorial venure after the super hit films Jo and Jo and 18+.

The screenplay of the film is penned jointly by Arun D Jose, Thomas P Sebastian, and Raveesh Nath, while the songs are composed by Govind Vasantha.

'Painkili'

The film, starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles, has already garnered attention with its vibrant posters and soulful music, and promises a fresh and unique take on love. Sajin Gopu, widely acclaimed for his performances as Amban in 'Aavesham' and Mariano in 'Ponman', takes on his first lead role in 'Painkili'. Having established himself as a powerhouse performer in films like 'Churuli', 'Jan.E.Man', 'Romancham', 'Neymar', and 'Chaver', his transition to a protagonist is a highly anticipated move. The film's first single, 'Heart Attack', recently went viral, further amplifying excitement.

Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Sreejith Babu, 'Painkili' also features Roshan Shanavas, best known for his role in 'Aavesham', in a pivotal role. The film is jointly produced by Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan under the banners of Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Urban Animal. Notably, Jithu Madhavan, who previously delivered superhits like 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham', takes on scripting duties for this project.

Daveed

The film directed by Govind Vishnu and written by Deepu Rajeevan and Govind Vishnu features Antony Varghese, Mo Ismail, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, and Kichu Tellus in prominent roles. The movie follows a man named Ashiq Abu (Antony) otherwise referred to as Daveed (David) who is up against his fearsome rival Goliath. The movie was shot in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam. The songs in the film have been composed by Justin Varghese.