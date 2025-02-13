At a recent 'Chhaava' event, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman made a witty remark about the ongoing controversy surrounding the talent show India’s Got Latent. When actor Vicky Kaushal asked him to describe his music using three emojis, Rahman humorously responded with the "mouth zipped" emoji. He then added, "I think, in the past week, we’ve seen what happens when the mouth opens." His comment left Kaushal and the audience in fits of laughter, with the actor quipping, "Talk about roasting!"

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has taken a significant step in response to the controversy. He recently posted on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he has deleted all videos related to India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. Expressing his distress, he wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic)."

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also issued a public apology. In a video statement, he admitted, "My comment was not appropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry." Addressing criticism from his audience, he further said, "Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it." He refrained from offering any justification, adding, "I personally had a lapse in judgment. It was not cool on my part."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in and will be questioning Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others in connection with the controversy. The backlash stemmed from a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, where Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question about their parents' sexual relationship. The incident has sparked widespread criticism, leading to mounting pressure on those involved.