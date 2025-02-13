Parvathy Thiruvothu, despite delivering consecutive hits, has found herself restricted in the number of projects she takes on. In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, she openly discussed the challenges she has faced in the Malayalam film industry.

She pointed out that despite her success, she has only been able to work on a limited number of films. According to Parvathy, she is never cast alongside certain actors, and just as they choose to avoid her, she too has no interest in working with them. However, she remains firm in her decision to continue acting until she chooses to step away on her own terms. The setbacks she has faced, she noted, have only made her more self-reliant in finding work.

While acknowledging that she has spoken about losing opportunities before, Parvathy reiterated that it remains a crucial issue. She believes that one of the most effective ways to silence someone in the industry is by depriving them of work. She questioned how an actor is supposed to improve their craft without opportunities. Despite the commercial success of films like 'Take Off', 'Ennu Ninte Moideen', 'Uyare', and 'Charlie', she was only able to do a handful of Malayalam films afterward—not due to selectiveness on her part, but because of a lack of offers.

Parvathy explained that while she has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, the opportunities she received in Malayalam were far fewer than she expected. She observed that she is never paired with certain actors, which naturally results in missing out on roles. She stated that this exclusion is not just limited to superstars—even some technicians play a part in it. While she acknowledged that casting decisions could be attributed to creative choices, she also pointed out that others in the industry might simply be deemed a better fit for certain roles.

In an earlier interview with Manorama Online, Parvathy addressed her absence from the industry, clarifying that she never really "left." She explained that it is not as simple as moving from one district to another—market dynamics change, and actors must adapt accordingly. She added that if better opportunities arise in other industries, she is open to pursuing them. Reflecting on her career trajectory, she noted that there was a four-year gap between 'City of God' and 'Bangalore Days', yet when people referred to the latter as her 'comeback', she never saw it that way.