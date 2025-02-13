Actors, including Prithviraj, have come out in support of Antony Perumbavoor after he dismissed Suresh Kumar’s remarks criticising young stars in the Malayalam film industry. Sharing Antony Perumbavoor’s post, Prithviraj wrote, “Everything’s okay, right?” Unni Mukundan, Aju Varghese, and several others also extended their support to Antony.

Antony Perumbavoor’s response came after Suresh Kumar claimed that Malayalam cinema is on the verge of collapse and that the Rs 100 crore club is nothing more than a fabrication by producers. Antony criticised Kumar for making such statements publicly, arguing that these are not matters that should be addressed on behalf of an organisation. He also expressed doubt about whether such comments would benefit the Malayalam film industry in any way.

“I saw Suresh Kumar enthusiastically announcing that producers would go on strike from June 1. I believe he made that statement under pressure from certain other organisations. I don’t think such a strike will benefit the industry, as it directly and indirectly affects thousands of people and their families. It is also important to clarify who authorised him to make these statements on behalf of the organisation and what the real intention behind them is,” said Antony Perumbavoor.

Suresh Kumar had earlier claimed that the excessive remuneration of young stars is pushing the Malayalam film industry into financial trouble, revealing that the industry suffered losses of Rs 110 crore last month alone. He also stated that the planned strike is intended to push for the removal of entertainment tax alongside GST and enforce significant cuts in actors' salaries.