Kerala Film Producers Association vice-president and producer Siyad Koker condemned Antony Perumbavoor for his remarks against G Suresh Kumar and said the 'Barroz' and 'Empuraan' producer should have aired his disagreement at the recently held joint council meeting instead of throwing mud at the producer on social media.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Siyad claimed Antony was invited to the meeting, but he did not turn up. "Instead of throwing mud at someone on social media, he should have attended the meeting and aired his grievances there. Suresh Kumar spoke for the association and shared all our grievances. The meeting was attended by representatives of various associations, including exhibitors, distributors, and producers," he said.

He dismissed reports about a possible rift within the Kerala Film Producers Association and said they will be moving forward with the strike. "You will understand our course action in the coming days," he said.

Antony Perumbavoor, on Thursday, lashed out against G Suresh Kumar, alleging that the latter aired his personal views and not the general consensus of the association regarding the Mollywood film industry strike, which will begin on June 1. Antony said conducting the strike is impractical as it will affect thousands of families across the film industry. He also alleged that no one else, including KFPA president Anto Joseph, has backed Suresh Kumar's statements regarding the strike, which hints that the latter declared a strike without the consensus from the association.