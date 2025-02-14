Actor Jayan Cherthala has condemned the Kerala Film Producers Association for their remarks on actors and said high remuneration of stars was not the only factor contributing to the losses in Malayalam cinema.

Jayan, who is also part of the AMMA adhoc committee, also lashed out against the overbearing attitude of producers who view actors only as 'employees' working under them. "The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will not allow the producers association to speak ill of its members. Stars fix their remuneration before they commit to the film. Blaming actors alone for the losses in the industry is wrong," he said and added that AMMA has loaned money to the producers association during their difficult times. The actor was speaking to reporters in Kollam on Friday.

Jayan's statement comes amid the Kerala Film Producers Association's decision to begin an indefinite strike on June 1, with the backing of other prominent film bodies in the state. However, 'Empuraan' producer Antony Perumbavoor openly contested the decision, in a lengthy Facebook post, where he stated that such a strike would affect thousands of families who work in the film industry.