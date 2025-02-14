JioStar, the newly formed joint venture of Viacom18 and Star India, has launched JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar under one OTT platform. With close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs 149, the company said in a statement.

The subscriptions of the existing JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar users will be valid till the expiry date after which, they will have to avail the JioHotstar pack.

Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount - will also be available on the same platform, the company said. It will also stream premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations, other sporting events including the Premier League and Wimbledon, and domestic leagues such as Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

JioHotstar will offer ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds to ensure fans enjoy deeper, more immersive access to the sports they love, the statement said. Several celebrities have endorsed the new brand on their social media platforms.