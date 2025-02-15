Actor-director Basil Joseph recently shared that his success as an actor provided the financial stability needed to pursue filmmaking, as he is not someone who approaches cinema as a project.

So far, Basil has directed only three films—'Kunjiramayanam' (2015), 'Godha' (2017), and 'Minnal Murali' (2021). However, he has appeared in almost 50 movies as an actor, starting with 2013's 'Up & Down: Mukalil Oralundu', and including titles such as 'Joji', 'Jan.E.Man', 'Falimy', and 'Sookshmadarshini'.

His latest release as an actor is 'Ponman', directed by Jothish Shankar, which hit theatres on January 30.

In an interview with PTI, Basil shared that he initially took up acting as a part-time endeavour. He recalled that he was first invited to act in a friend’s film, and when that character gained attention, more roles followed. Acting became a financial support system that allowed him to continue his journey as a filmmaker. He explained that directing involves long waiting periods—for an actor’s dates, for writing, and for approvals—and acting helped fill those gaps.

He added that financial stability during these waiting periods meant he did not have to rush into making movies just for the sake of keeping projects lined up. Basil emphasised that he believes in creating quality cinema rather than treating films as mere projects. Acting, he said, gave him the flexibility to direct films only when he was truly ready.

With success and acclaim, Basil acknowledged that his responsibilities as an actor have increased. He noted that expectations rise as one gains recognition, with directors approaching him with greater anticipation. While he initially saw acting as a side job, he has since put in more effort to do justice to his roles. However, he maintained that direction remains his top priority.

In the dark comedy 'Ponman', Basil plays PP Ajesh, a gold dealer who lends jewellery for a village wedding, only to find himself in danger when the bride’s criminal husband hatches a plan to keep all the gold for himself. The film is based on the Malayalam novel 'Naalu Anju Cheruppakare' by GR Indugopan.

Basil said he was instinctively drawn to the project from the start. He described Ajesh as a fighter—an underdog who refuses to lose hope and struggles for survival. He likened the story to a 'David versus Goliath' narrative and added that the film explores the theme of dowry from a unique perspective, that of a man.