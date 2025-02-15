Great films have no language barriers, and with the rise of OTT platforms, cinema from any region can now reach a global audience. A recent example of this is a viral video from an English film school, where a professor is seen conducting a class using the Malayalam film 'Bramayugam' as a reference.

The video was first shared on Instagram Stories by Alan Sahar Ahmed. It quickly gained attention, with the film’s director Rahul Sadasivan, music composer Christo Xavier, and actor Arjun Ashokan also sharing it. The classroom in the video has been identified as part of the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, England.

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts have widely embraced the video, seeing it as proof that the industry is now producing world-class films.

'Bramayugam', starring Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan, also features Siddharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan in key roles. Mammootty plays Kodumon Potti, a character unlike any he has portrayed before in his career.