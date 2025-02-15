Producer Listin Stephen has refuted claims of internal discord within the producers’ association, asserting that the organisation remains unified in its stance.

“If a strike is announced tomorrow, Antony Perumbavoor will be at the forefront, standing by the association’s decisions. Suresh Kumar’s remarks were not aimed at any individual. In fact, 2024 has been one of the most successful years for Malayalam cinema in terms of hits. However, as we enter 2025, business prospects appear uncertain. There are growing concerns over the valuation of OTT and satellite rights,” he stated.

Amid discussions on the changing dynamics of the industry, more producers are reportedly exploring opportunities in non-Malayalam films. To address these shifts, the producers’ association recently held a meeting with key industry bodies, including FEOUK and the Distributors Association. Listin revealed that concerns over actor remuneration were officially communicated to AMMA. He further mentioned that actors should accept a pay cut and that the Producers’ Association had decided in a meeting to implement an instalment-based payment system for those charging over Rs 5 lakh.