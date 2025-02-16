The first look of 'Kalamkaval' has been unveiled, promising an intense cinematic experience. Starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Jithin K Jose. Reports suggest that Mammootty will be seen in a powerful anti-hero role, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project.

Sharing the poster on social media, Mammootty wrote, "Presenting the First Look Poster of @kalamkaval. Directed by Jithin K. Jose & produced by @MKampanyOffl (sic)." The film, initially introduced under the working title Production No. 7, is produced by Mammootty Kampany.

Alongside Mammootty, Vinayakan—who recently made a mark with 'Jailer'—takes on the co-lead role, portraying a character with positive shades. The first look was released on the anniversary of 'Bramayugam', and much like Kodumon Potti from the film, fans believe Mammootty’s new character will be another defining addition to his career.