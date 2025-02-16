Nivin Pauly is set to become Indian cinema's first multiverse superhero. The actor will headline 'Multiverse Manmadhan', a newly announced film written and directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar. The film’s first-look title poster has also been unveiled, generating excitement among fans.

A comedy-action fantasy entertainer, 'Multiverse Manmadhan' is produced by Nivin Pauly himself under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures. The screenplay is co-written by newcomers Anandu S Raj and Nithiraj, with Aneesh Rajasekharan serving as the creative collaborator.

Designed as a pan-Indian film, 'Multiverse Manmadhan' will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is currently in its pre-production phase, and its makers have unveiled a striking first-look poster that has already captured fans' attention.

Recently, Nivin Pauly’s dramatic physical transformation and vintage-inspired look went viral on social media. With 'Multiverse Manmadhan' and several other exciting projects in the pipeline, 2024 is shaping up to be a significant year for the actor.