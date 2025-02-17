Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' lost the BAFTA in the Best Film Not in the English Language category to the French title 'Emilia Perez'.

Despite controversy surrounding its lead star Karla Sofia Gascon’s old tweets, which were viewed as Islamophobic and racist, 'Emilia Perez' won the award at Sunday’s ceremony in London. The film’s second lead, Zoe Saldana, also took home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez' follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each chasing their own happiness. The story revolves around cartel leader Emilia (Gascon), who enlists Rita (Saldana), an underappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so she can finally live as her true self.

Meanwhile, 'All We Imagine As Light' tells the story of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. The Malayalam-Hindi film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes in May last year.

Earlier this year, 'Emilia Perez' also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, beating 'All We Imagine As Light', 'The Girl With the Needle', 'I'm Still Here', 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig', and 'Vermiglio'.

Other nominees in the Film Not in the English Language category at the BAFTAs included 'I'm Still Here' (Portuguese), 'Kneecap' (Irish/English), and 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' (Persian).

Kneecap also earned director Rich Peppiatt a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. The film, written by Peppiatt, follows the rise of Kneecap, an Irish hip-hop trio from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Other nominees in this category included British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s 'Santosh', British-Indian director Karan Kandhari’s 'Sister Midnight', 'Monkey Man', directed by Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel in his debut, and 'Hoard', directed by Luna Carmoon.

At the ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, papal thriller 'Conclave', starring Ralph Fiennes, won Best Film and Best British Film.

Brady Corbet took home the Best Director BAFTA for 'The Brutalist', which also earned Adrien Brody the Best Actor award.

Mikey Madison won Best Actress for 'Anora', while Kieran Culkin was named Best Supporting Actor for 'A Real Pain'.

Scottish actor David Tennant, known for 'Doctor Who' and 'Good Omens', hosted the BAFTAs for the second time.