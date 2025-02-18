Actor Sudheer Sukumaran, known for his compelling villain roles, has left a lasting impression on audiences with his performances in 'Kochi Rajavu' and 'Dracula 2012'. Though he is not actively working in films at the moment, he recently shared that he has other skills to sustain himself.

In a video he posted, Sudheer was seen doing plumbing work. Reflecting on his journey, he stated, "Before entering the film industry, I did all kinds of jobs. Now, I'm trying them out one by one. The satisfaction this brings is truly different."

Alongside this, the actor also opened up about his battle with cancer, emphasising that self-confidence played a crucial role in his survival. He remarked that the encouraging words of doctors often felt more effective than medicine. "It is the confidence those kind words gave me that helped me survive," he shared.

Despite leading a disciplined lifestyle with regular exercise, Sudheer was diagnosed with cancer. His experience, he believes, is a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant about their health and prioritise regular check-ups.