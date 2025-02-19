Princess Lilibet, the daughter of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has captured hearts after a rare photo appearing alongside her mother appeared online.

The intimate picture, captured in a picturesque setting and featured on Meghan’s newly launched website for her lifestyle brand, shows the mother-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand across a lush grassy field, with palm trees and the Pacific Ocean in the background.

Meghan, 43, and Lilibet, 3, were dressed in white ensembles, as per 'People'. Lilibet's red hair, a trait she inherited from her dad, Prince Harry, flows behind her. The moment is a significant addition to the launch of As Ever, Meghan’s rebranded lifestyle brand that focuses on food, gardening and thoughtful living. The image not only highlights Meghan's new chapter but also offers a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet.

As per IANS, the Duchess of Sussex, on February 18, just two weeks before the premiere of her Netflix series ‘With Love’ on March 4, revealed the rebranded name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area”, she said in a candid Instagram video.