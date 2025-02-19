The makers of 'Empuraan' have introduced the seventeenth character in the movie revealing the latest look of Mahesha Varma, played by veteran actor Saikumar. The actor, who will be reprising his 'Lucifer' role in 'Empuraan', said he initially declined the offer to reprise the character in the film owing to his physical ailments. Sai Kumar first shared his concern with Sidhu Panakkal, an executive of ‘Empuraan’, who contacted him for the role. “I told Sidhu about my physical ailments and told him we will meet for his next film,” said Saikumar.

“However, I soon received a call from the same number; but this time it was our dear Raju who was speaking,” said Saikumar referring to the pet name of actor and director of ‘Empuraan’, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

“We all have a fondness for Raju, who is Sukuvettan's (the late actor Sukumaran) son. When I attended the call, Raju asked me why I was not accepting the role. When I told him I had difficulty walking, he replied, ‘If you cannot walk, our character will also have the same problem. If you are in a wheelchair, Varma Sir also will be in a wheelchair. That’s how I landed the role in ‘Empuraan,’” said Saikumar.

The veteran actor also said he was excited to know about Stephen Nedumpally's (Mohanlal) journey during the last five years. “Like all viewers, I haven’t met Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal) during the last five years. Along with you, I am keen to learn about Stephen’s journey,” he said.