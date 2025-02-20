After directing 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka', Tharun Moorthy is back with his latest film, 'Thudarum'. The makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles.

The poster depicts Mohanlal and Shobana’s characters sitting with their family. Mohanlal is seen cutting a jackfruit with his children around him. The poster is themed around M.G. Sreekumar’s song 'Kanmanipoove'.

A family drama at its core, 'Thudarum' features Mohanlal as an ordinary taxi driver. The film marks his reunion with Shobana after 20 years—their last collaboration as an on-screen pair was in Joshiy’s 'Mambazhakkalam' (2004). They were also seen together in 'Sagar Alias Jacky' (2009).

Produced by M Ranjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media, 'Thudarum' is co-written by Tarun Moorthy and KR Sunil.