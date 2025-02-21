Renu, the wife of the late mimicry artist and comedian Kollam Sudhi has responded to the severe criticisms and trolls against her recent reel with actor Dasettan Kozhikode. Renu said there was nothing objectionable about the reel and said she would continue to act in reels and videos, even if people spoke ill about her. She also stated she had not done anything to dishonour the late artist Kollam Sudhi.

Renu had shared a video in which she appears alongside Dasettan Kozhikode on her social media handle. The duo recreated the song 'Chanthu Kudanjoru Sooryan Maanathu’ from the movie 'Chanthupottu.' However, the post was soon flooded with negative comments with many accusing Renu of dishonouring her husband's memory. A small section of people, however, came out in her support.

Renu responded to the criticism through an interview on a YouTube channel. According to her, she became an artist to support herself financially and added that she has previously acted in a web series, even when Kollam Sudhi was alive. She also said she has been deprived of sleep as she has been juggling between her family and other jobs, including acting in plays.

"I will continue to be part of such videos. Who else will support me financially? I have always been passionate about dancing and acting. I have not married anyone else and wish to live in Sudhi's memory. These criticisms aren’t going to affect me," she said in the interview with the online channel.