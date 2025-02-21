The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

The White Lotus Season 3 (English)

The hit satirical dramedy returns for its third season, this time set in Koh Samui, Thailand. Spanning eight episodes, the new season introduces fresh faces to the cast, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Nandamuri Balakrishna takes on the role of Daaku Maharaaj, a master thief who finds himself up against both human threats and supernatural forces. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela.

Streaming on Netflix from February 21.

Zero Day (English)

'Zero Day' is a political thriller that follows a former US president pulled out of retirement to investigate a global cyberattack. What begins as a mission to find its source soon leads him into a maze of deception and conspiracy. Starring Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, and Jesse Plemons, the series unravels a high-stakes battle for the truth.

Streaming on Netflix from February 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Beat (Hindi)

An investigative journalist stumbles upon a lead suggesting a notorious fugitive gangster is back in India. Eager to prove himself, he follows the trail, only to uncover a far more complex story. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the series stars Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat, Danish Husain, Saba Azad, and Saquib Saleem.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 21.

Oops! Ab Kya? (Hindi)

A young woman’s world is upended when a medical mix-up leads to her being inseminated with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. With a mix of humour and heartfelt moments, the series explores life’s unexpected twists in a fresh and engaging way.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 20.