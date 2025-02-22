Actor Bala's former wife Elizabeth has levelled serious allegations against him on social media, alleging that the actor had abused her both physically and mentally during their marriage.

Elizabeth made these accusations after Bala's present wife Kokila gave an interview to a YouTube channel regarding her marriage to the actor. Under the video, one of the subscribers claimed that Elizabeth had lured Bala into marriage and seduced him, which was unethical as she was a doctor and Bala was her patient. The user also claimed that Elizabeth's medical license could also be cancelled if Bala made a complaint. Elizabeth, however, responded to the post, making serious allegations against her former husband.

"Ask him to cancel my medical license. We met in FB and I have all the messages and voice recordings he had with other women when he was with me. I don't know how he married again...," she stated. In another post, Elizabeth claimed that Bala had threatened to leak their private moments together, if she dared to speak about his past.

Post by Elizabeth Udayan on Facebook

Elizabeth Udayan and Bala tied the knot in 2021 and separated in 2023. Though Elizabeth has spoken about depression and overcoming other barriers in her life, she has refrained from speaking about Bala in her social media posts till now. This is the first time, she has raised allegations against the actor. A source close to her said Elizabeth has faced a lot of harassment during her marriage with Bala and is slowly finding strength to speak about her issues with him in the public domain. Bala had recently claimed that it was his present wife Kokila who had supported him during his health crisis, though he had mentioned it was Elizabeth who had nursed him back to health in a previous post. Though Onmanorama tried to reach Bala, he was unavailable for comments.