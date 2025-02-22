Jagadish made a grand return to his former college, where he once worked as a lecturer, surprising everyone with his electrifying dance moves. The actor was there to promote his latest film, 'Officer on Duty', and was joined on stage by Kunchacko Boban.

As Kunchacko Boban danced alongside students, Jagadish made a mass entry from the background, catching everyone off guard. After delivering an energetic performance, he disappeared backstage, leaving the crowd in awe.

The students erupted in cheers, thrilled by Jagadish’s unexpected dance moves. His lively performance even took Kunchacko Boban by surprise. Clips from the event have since gone viral, drawing plenty of fun reactions online.

'Officer on Duty' is directed by Jithu Ashraf and stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. The film continues to run successfully in theatres.