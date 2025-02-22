The latest poster of 'L2: Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has been unveiled. Mohanlal shared the image featuring his character, Khureshi Ab'raam, in a stylish look, just as he begins to take off in a helicopter. The film is set to hit theatres on March 27.

'Empuraan' will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. While 'Lucifer' told the story of Stephen Nedumpally, 'Empuraan' will take audiences into the world of Khureshi Ab'raam. Director Prithviraj recently revealed that the film follows Khureshi Ab'raam's return as he takes on a mission to save Kerala from a major crisis. The movie has reportedly been shot across 20 international locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast includes returning actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Baiju Santhosh, along with new additions Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Sharafudheen, and Arjun Das. 'Empuraan' is produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, with music by Deepak Dev.