It’s been two years since actor–comedian Subi Suresh passed away. On her second death anniversary, her close friend and artist Rahul Rajarathnam recalled memories of Subi who passed away due to acute liver failure at a private hospital in Kochi. Rahul, who was engaged to be married to Subi, shared a video on his social media handle, with the caption ‘two years’. The video is a compilation of beautiful moments captured by the two together with the song 'Aleena' from 'Devadoothan' playing in the background.

Rahul, in one of his interviews to an online channel, had revealed that he had bought the mangal sutra for their wedding, but Subi fell ill and unexpectedly passed away. He also said the two got close during a show in Canada, though they were acquaintances for a long time. The two were constantly updated about each others' lives. Rahul recalled how Subi was someone who never hid behind a mask. "She would speak without any filters and then later call to apologise. She has also never cheated anyone. She wanted everyone to be successful," he had said and added that Subi had supported many people financially, though she had never spoken about it.

Subi Suresh who started off her stage career as a dance and then a comedian was known for her quick wit and humour. She made a name for herself after hosting shows, including 'Cinemamala' and 'Kutty Pattalam.' She was also the co-host for Mazhavil Manorama 'Made for Each Other'. She worked in 20 movies after making her debut in 'Grihanathan'.