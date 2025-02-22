Mumbai: Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Highway' completed 11 years recently. The road drama, revolving around a story of self-discovery, continues to be one of the most discussed films in director Imtiaz Ali's career. Randeep Hooda reflected on the film’s deep emotional impact and why it continues to hold a special place in his heart. He spoke about how Highway is a classic because it’s a journey and that too of love, which is doomed by the class divide in India.

"It’s just not acceptable in our society. Though Veera being innocent about it wants it, Mahabir knowing the reality resists, only to give in and pay the price with his life finally. "Highway is a movie where 'Living the part' started to take some tangible shape for me. I’m really grateful to Imtiaz for letting that happen to me. It did spill over to my life as well at that time and maybe Mahabir still lingers within me," he told IANS.

He added that he would still stay in character during the days of the shoot and said he lived the character more-off camera 'than what was captured. "It was a very depressing and bitter state of mind. Over the years I’m still learning to have more translate on camera and have less affliction of that in one’s real life,” he said.

Both Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt received a lot of appreciation for their power-packed performances in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. The movie tells the story of a girl who discovers freedom after being kidnapped before her wedding.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Highway" reached the cinema halls on February 21, 2014. Up next, Randeep Hooda is presently working on 'Jaat'. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the project also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles, along with others. The action choreography for the drama has been performed by Anal Arasu, along with Ram Laxman, and Venkat.