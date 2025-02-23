Dr Elizabeth Udayan, the former partner of actor Bala, has made fresh allegations against him, revealing that she once attempted suicide due to the alleged abuse she endured. Her latest claims come after she had previously accused Bala of harassment and domestic violence.

Elizabeth shared a screenshot of negative comments she received on social media, stating that she continues to face online harassment. She reiterated that the abuse had left her in severe mental distress and also expressed doubts regarding Bala’s liver transplant surgery.

Earlier, she had accused Bala of blackmailing her with intimate videos, raping her, and deceiving her by refusing to register their marriage, citing horoscope-related issues. Her latest statement builds upon these previous accusations, adding more troubling details to the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a detailed social media post, Elizabeth questioned Bala’s actions and addressed those who have been criticising her online. She stated that if she had committed any wrongdoing, he should file a complaint instead of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. She also pointed out that she lacked the financial resources for PR campaigns or the political and influential backing that he had.

Elizabeth recounted instances where she allegedly faced police intimidation, claiming that officers in Chennai had threatened her and that a police officer in Kerala had called her parents, asking them to take her back home. She alleged that after Bala raped her, she attempted suicide, and now he was denying that she was ever his wife. If that were true, she argued, then whatever happened without her consent amounted to rape.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further questioned the legality of Bala’s liver transplant, expressing her suspicions over the matter. She stated that she believed paying for such a procedure was illegal, though she was uncertain. The reactions from people had raised doubts in her mind, and she felt it could be a criminal offence. She invited legal experts to correct her if she was wrong and said she was willing to face the consequences if her statement was considered a serious offence.