Singer Ariana Grande’s latest appearance has sparked widespread discussion among fans. Recently released visuals from the BAFTA Awards ceremony in London show her with a noticeably slimmer frame than before. Within a short time, her pictures have gained significant attention, leading to speculation about her health.

However, Ariana has reassured everyone that there is no cause for concern. She stated that she is healthier than ever and does not pay attention to those who criticise her appearance. While she has maintained this look for the past few months, it was only after her public appearance that fans began to take notice.

"I am healthier than ever. My body’s appearance is not a matter of public concern. No one should set standards for what a healthy body looks like," Ariana said in an interview with a French media outlet a few weeks ago.