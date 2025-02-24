The Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has responded to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) claims and said that it has never called the actors' body a leaderless association, as per Manorama News. AMMA had shot off a letter to the KPFA stating that the producers' body should apologise for their remarks against the association. It was referring to KFPA vice president's alleged remarks that the AMMA was an organisation without a leader amid the call for an industry strike from June 1.

Members of the AMMA met on Monday morning to discuss various issues, including the demands to bring down the high remuneration of its actors. As per reports, AMMA members, including Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Sai Kumar, attended the meeting, which opposed the pay-cut for actors proposed by the KFPA.

A separate meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce is also being convened on Monday to discuss the proposed strike. The Kerala Film Producers' Association had approached the chamber seeking support for the strike, which was also opposed by a section of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala. Director Sibi Malayil expressed concerns over the strike and said their association will strongly communicate the issue with the Film Producers Association. According to him, the strike will have huge consequences within the industry and will affect the livelihood of several daily-wage workers.