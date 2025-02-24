Amrutha Suresh has accused Bala of submitting fraudulent documents to the court in connection with their divorce case. She alleged that Bala forged her signature and committed fraud concerning their daughter's insurance.

Following these claims, Amrutha became the target of cyberattacks. Social media was flooded with posts suggesting, "Why does a daughter who doesn’t want her father need his money?" In response, Amrutha issued a clarification, firmly stating that she never demanded money.

"I never asked for the insurance amount. This case is about document forgery and attempted fraud in court records using my forged signature. Nowhere have I demanded money. Stop diverting the matter through PR work and launching yet another cyberattack against me," Amrutha wrote on Facebook.

She further pointed out that misleading statements attributed to her were being circulated online. "This is not a case to cancel the insurance policy, as they claim. The argument that my daughter or I need the money is entirely fabricated. Legal action will be taken against those spreading false claims," she stated.