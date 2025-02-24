The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday distanced itself from the strike called by the Kerala Film Producers' Association on June 1. The association members said it won't cooperate with the strike as it will affect the livelihood of several artists in the film industry, while pushing Mollywood into further crisis.

It also maintained that it cannot take a decision on the actors' remuneration as demanded by the producers' association till an executive committee of AMMA is formed. The actors' body is currently represented by the ad hoc committee members following the resignation of its key members last year.

AMMA, in a press release, said only a section of people in the industry wanted to go ahead with the strike and alleged that their attitude would push the industry into further crisis.

Actors Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Siddique, Ansiba, Sai Kumar, Jayan Cherthala, Bindu Panicker, Sarayu, Vijayaraghavan, among others attended the emergency meeting called by the association to discuss the various issues plaguing the industry.