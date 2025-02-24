Actor Unni Mukundan has been actively promoting his latest Malayalam release, Get-Set Baby. As part of the promotional tour, he made a visit to a multiplex to interact with fans and attend a screening of the film. While most videos from the event captured him enjoying the love and support of his audience, one particular clip has sparked debate online.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Unni can be seen walking with his team as two fans attempt to film him from either side. However, things took an unexpected turn when one of them moved in too close, shoving a phone directly in his face. The actor, visibly irritated, grabbed the phone, slipped it into his pocket, and continued walking.

The incident has divided opinions online. While some believe the actor overreacted, others argue that the fan crossed a line by invading his personal space. "During the early days, you welcome them, and now you get annoyed when the same fans approach you?" one user commented. Meanwhile, another took a more sarcastic approach, pointing out the irony: “But another camera was already recording this... celebrity stunts for social media.”

Unni, who is riding high on the massive success of his previous film Marco, has been in the spotlight ever since it shattered box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam industry.