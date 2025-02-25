Controversial model Nila Nambiar has donned the director's hat for 'Lola Cottage', a Malayalam web-series, which is set in the high ranges. The shoot of the series began recently in Kuttikkanam and will feature Blessy Silvasta Fernandez in the lead. Recently, Nila shared updates about her latest venture on her social media handles. State award-winning actor Alencier will also be part of the series and is expected to play a prominent role in 'Lola Cottage'.

The makers shared a video of Alencier along with Blessy and Nila. In the video, Alencier can be heard thanking Nila for the opportunity, while wishing them further success with the project. The video has received several reactions from the actor's fans, who seemed surprised by his choice of project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nila is known for her glamorous shoots. She recently revealed she was interested in filmmaking. Alencier was last seen alongside Joju George and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Narayaneente Moonanmakkal', in which he plays the elder brother, who is hard on his younger brothers. The actor received special mention for his performance in 'Appan', which went on to garner critical-acclaim post its release in 2022. The actor had sparked controversy for his statement regarding a female statuette, which was presented to him by the state government.