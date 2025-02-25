The second season of 'The Last of Us', a show based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name, will premiere on April 13. The first season, which premiered on HBO and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, went on to become a commercial and critical success.

HBO posted an update about the show recently, while sharing character posters of Pascal and Ramsey. "Every path has a price. TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max."

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, 'The Last of Us' follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. The sophomore chapter is set five years after the events of the first season, as per PTI.

"Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," read the official logline. In addition to the two actors, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley are reprising their roles of Tommy and Maria, respectively.

The new cast members, include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Veteran actor Catherine O'Hara will guest star in the series.

'The Last of Us' is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who co-created the video game series. The duo also serve as directors on the show. It is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog. 'The Last of Us' will stream on Max in the US and on JioHotstar in India.