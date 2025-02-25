Director Sandeep J L, known mostly for his martial arts action films, is back with yet another movie in the same genre. The makers wrapped up the final schedule of the film titled 'Blood Hunt' in Bangkok, Thailand, and is all set to enter the post-production phase soon.

Sandeep had previously helmed 'The Great Escape' starring Babu Antony's son Arthur, which was based on an immigrant family without proper documentation who reaches the United States, but get caught in a mafia war.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Blood Hunt' features Sandeep in the lead alongside Thampi Antony, Ron Smoorenberg, Simon Kook, and Caren Damer. The movie is produced by Caren Damer under the US-based film production company, ‘Action Empire’. Cinematography is helmed by ‘Arnuphab Kiewthiang’, capturing high-intensity action sequences in locations across Thailand and the United States. Kaizad Patel composed the music for the film while Thana Srisuke is the action choreographer.

Set against the backdrop of East Asian mafia gangs and their international networks, the film promises gripping action, martial arts combat, and an edge-of-your-seat storyline. Fans of the genre can expect 'Blood Hunt' to hit theaters later this year, with an international release in multiple languages.