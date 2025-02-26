The second character poster of 'L2: Empuraan' has been released, featuring Zayed Masood, played by the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In 'Lucifer', the first instalment of the franchise, Zayed Masood was introduced as the right-hand man of Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal). However, Prithviraj revealed in a video shared by Aashirvad Cinemas that Masood will have a more significant role in 'Empuraan'. He added that, like all characters written by Murali Gopy, Zayed Masood has a past and a world of his own, which will be explored in the film.

Introducing the character, Prithviraj explained that in 'Lucifer', the audience met Zayed Masood as a commando leading the hit force of Khureshi Ab'raam. However, that was only a fraction of who he really is. He emphasised that, like every character written by Murali Gopy, Zayed has a story, a past, and a world of his own. 'Empuraan' will offer a glimpse into that world and how Khureshi Ab'raam became a part of it.

He further elaborated that 'Lucifer' introduced a complex world filled with multiple characters and intricate dynamics. With 'Empuraan', this complexity will deepen, bringing in more characters and backstories. However, despite the scale and depth of the narrative, the team believes the film will follow a logical and engaging storytelling approach, something they hope the audience will connect with.

Prithviraj also addressed the perception left by 'Lucifer' that no force in the world could challenge or defeat Khureshi Ab'raam. He questioned whether that belief was truly accurate or just a miscalculation, teasing that 'Empuraan' will provide the answer. The film, the second instalment in the 'Lucifer' franchise, is set to release worldwide on March 27, 2025.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, 'L2: Empuraan' was announced in 2019 following the massive success of 'Lucifer'. The upcoming film serves as a prequel, with Mohanlal returning as Khureshi Ab'raam. Production began in October 2023 and has been shot across nearly 20 countries, including the UK, the US, and Russia. Several actors from 'Lucifer'—Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith, Baiju Santhosh, and Saniya Iyappan—will reprise their roles in 'Empuraan'.