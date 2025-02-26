The character reveal posters of 'L2: Empuraan' have taken social media by storm, building anticipation among fans. With a cast that includes both Malayalam and international actors—most notably Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn—audiences are eager to see how the sequel unfolds.

Among the latest reveals is Tovino Thomas' character poster as Jathin Ramdas. Despite having limited screen time in 'Lucifer', Jathin became one of the film’s most celebrated characters, with his dialogues—especially the famous 'mundu' remark—gaining widespread popularity.

Reflecting on his role, Tovino shared that Jathin was initially a young man uninterested in politics, despite being the son of a political leader. However, by the end of 'Lucifer', he steps into politics and ultimately becomes the Chief Minister. "So, when the sequel was announced, I was eager to see how his journey would evolve," he said.

He also revealed that 'Empuraan' will give him a much bigger role. Unlike in 'Lucifer', where he didn’t have any scenes with Mohanlal, this time, they share screen space. "After dubbing, I felt that this scene might be my best performance in the film," he added, noting how working with experienced actors brings out the best in a character.

With the release date approaching, Tovino is as excited as the fans. While he has only a partial understanding of the film’s full scope, he can’t wait to experience it on the big screen. 'Empuraan' is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025.