A growing section of society is linking the recent surge in violent murders across Kerala to the brutal imagery in films like 'Marco'. Similar concerns were raised when 'Drishyam' was released, with reports suggesting that several murders at the time were inspired by its storyline. Now, fresh allegations claim that gruesome acts of hacking and bludgeoning people to death are becoming disturbingly common, supposedly fuelled by the violent scenes in movies like 'Marco', 'Animal', and 'Kill'.

In response to these claims, prominent figures from the film industry and experts share their perspectives.

Sibi Malayil (Filmmaker)

"The tendency to immediately link every societal issue to cinema is unfair. Cinema is just one of many influences at play. Narcotics, for instance, have a significant impact. In Kerala, drugs are easily accessible to everyone, from children to the elderly. Many young people, trapped in addiction, find themselves lost and turn to crime. Among children, there is a growing tendency to trivialise even the most serious offences.

Naturally, movies can influence children, both positively and negatively. However, narcotics have a far greater impact on the mental stability of young people than films do. While movies depict drug use and violence, they are ultimately a reflection of society, drawing their subjects from real-life events. In fact, the incidents happening around us today, including the murders that occurred just yesterday, could very well become the subject of a film in the future.

There are filmmakers who use violence as a commercial tool to attract audiences, and that is indeed a harmful trend. Believing that audiences will watch a film if it contains violence is a great disservice to society. At one time, Kerala saw a surge in sex-oriented films, which attracted large audiences. However, strict censorship helped curb that trend. Similarly, excessive violence in films should also be strictly regulated through censoring. If stringent censorship is enforced, the depiction of violence in movies will naturally decrease. In my opinion, filmmakers must approach their craft with a sense of responsibility toward society.

It is not fair to make films that promote drug use or violence. Audiences should never get the impression that drug consumption or violence is harmless. Filmmakers must handle these themes with great care and responsibility. They have a duty to society and should ensure that their work does not encourage negative thoughts or harmful behaviour. Justifying excessive violence in movies simply because audiences are drawn to it is entirely wrong.

The main attraction of 'Marco' was its violence, and I cannot say that is justifiable. Since the film's success was largely driven by its violent content, it may encourage more filmmakers to adopt violence as a commercial element. However, violence in cinema should have a purpose. If a violent scene is essential to the narrative and serves a justified role, it may be acceptable. But promoting the idea that violence is the solution to everything is dangerous. Films should never justify violence or inspire audiences to engage in it. Any filmmaker with social responsibility must avoid glorifying violence. Art and artists have a duty to society, and no film should send the wrong message."

Kamal (Filmmaker)

"We can never say that the younger generation is losing its way solely because of movies. Many factors contribute to leading people astray, and cinema is just one of them. Online games, for instance, play a major role in influencing children, often exposing them to harmful content. We have little control over what they watch online. With excessive internet use, they gain access to a vast cyber world where they can learn everything—from how crimes are committed to the various ways they unfold in society. Instead of blaming movies alone, we should be discussing why the younger generation is being drawn toward such dangerous thoughts.

Reports indicate a drastic rise in drug abuse among children. While alcohol was once the primary concern, kids today have moved beyond ganja and are venturing into the world of heavy narcotics. We cannot simply attribute this shift to movies.

The taste of the new generation in cinema has changed entirely. They no longer have the patience for soft emotions on screen. They seek fast-paced storytelling, which is why violent films hold their attention. In Malayalam cinema, a significant portion of recent releases belongs to the crime thriller and investigative genres, packed with heavy doses of violence. The troubling trend is that our films are increasingly confined to this space.

Earlier, the film industry in various languages, including Malayalam cinema, offered a diverse range of movies covering various aspects of human relationships, from love stories and comedies to family dramas. However, the era when audiences watched such films with patience and appreciation has changed. Now, it’s not just the youth; no one seems to have the patience for slow-paced narratives anymore. Violence, with its sudden twists and adrenaline-fuelled moments, creates a sense of thrill and euphoria that keeps audiences entertained.

I do not believe that violent crimes in society will rise solely because of a film like 'Marco'. Instead, we should reflect on why such movies are being made in the first place. Filmmakers venture into this genre because there is a market for violence. It is up to them to introspect and ask themselves whether there is a real need for such films. However, merely criticising them will not put an end to their production.

Another alarming trend is that most of the recent murders we have seen were committed by young people. For someone to feel compelled to take another person's life, there must be an underlying reason. Our younger generation is displaying increasing levels of intolerance. We can see this clearly in everyday situations—on the roads, for instance, where youngsters aggressively try to overtake vehicles, showing no patience even for a second. They struggle to sit through a class and listen attentively to a teacher.

Today, we hear reports of brutal murders far more frequently than in the past, when such incidents were rare. This is undoubtedly a deeply troubling trend. We must seriously reflect on why our younger generation is losing its rhythm and sense of direction."

Saleena Beevi (Child Counsellor)

"I don’t believe that drug abuse alone was the reason behind the serial killings in Venjaramoodu. Addiction is just one of the many factors influencing young people today. Based on my 24 years of experience, I can say that movies also play a significant role in shaping children's character. Films like 'Marco', 'Kill', and 'Animal' have the potential to impact young minds. Cinema is a medium where mass psychological hypnosis takes place. 'Marco' is a film that children watched alongside their parents from the very first show. As someone closely associating with several schools, I see this firsthand.

One crucial thing filmmakers must understand is that when crime and creativity are merged in storytelling, crime often takes centre stage. The production of truly creative films is declining, while the demand for blockbusters continues to rise. Movies that should be mere entertainers are turning into ‘blasters.’ Adding to the problem, the media keeps reporting on murders and suicides without adhering to ethical guidelines.

Since January 15, we have seen a surge in violent crimes, and this trend can also be attributed to the excessive attention given to such incidents by the media. Our education and parenting systems need urgent reform. Schools are failing to instil essential values like empathy and respect in children. It is high time we reshape our system of raising and educating the next generation.

The responsibility for shaping a child’s character does not rest with cinema alone—it includes the media, parents, and the education system too. If we reflect on it, we can see the extent of ethical violations in films like 'Animal' and 'Kill'. But it’s not just cinema—video games, too, have a profound impact on children. There are no clear ethical guidelines on what kind of news and entertainment should reach young minds.

Parents must be given proper orientation and awareness on how to raise their children effectively. Instead of merely dismissing parental instincts as ‘fatherly’ or ‘motherly vibes,’ structured training should be provided to help parents nurture their children’s mental health in a positive way.

This responsibility should not rest solely on schools—the government must intervene directly. It is crucial that society as a whole comes together to instil cultural values in both children and parents, and this should be done with the guidance of professionals."