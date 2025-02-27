In the age of social media, celebrities have to be extra mindful of their actions in public. A single misstep can spread like wildfire, often turning into a trending topic or even creating an entire 'universe' of discussions online. With scrutiny at an all-time high, public appearances have become a space where stars tread carefully.

Despite this, Dhyan Sreenivasan recently found himself at the centre of an unexpected online buzz. The actor was attending an inaugural event when a lighthearted mix-up took place.

As he stepped forward for the ribbon-cutting, photographers crouched beneath the ribbon to get their perfect shot. Watching them, Dhyan instinctively seemed to follow their lead, appearing ready to pass under the ribbon instead of cutting it. Before he could go any further, someone next to him quickly stepped in, reminding him of his actual task. Realising the hilarious blunder, Dhyan burst into laughter, a reaction that was caught on camera and soon made its way to social media.

The clip quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section with playful jabs. "Basil, are you seeing this?" one user joked, while another quipped, "Where exactly are you crawling to? You're the guest!" The amusing responses only added to the moment, turning it into yet another social media sensation.