‘Empuraan’ is arguably one of the most awaited releases in Malayalam cinema this year. Directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead, the film’s makers have been unveiling character posters daily, building anticipation among fans. The most awaited and final character poster to be revealed was that of Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab’raam.

In a video shared by the makers, Mohanlal described ‘Empuraan’ as the biggest film of his career. Reflecting on his character’s journey, he recalled how, in 'Lucifer', Stephen Nedumpally was revealed to have a hidden identity—Khureshi Ab’raam. He hinted that 'Empuraan' will delve deeper into this character, exploring his world and how he tackles present-day issues in Kerala.

Mohanlal also suggested that the full story of Khureshi Ab’raam is yet to unfold. To truly understand the character, audiences might have to wait for the third instalment of the franchise.

‘I consider 'Empuraan' the biggest movie of my career. The director has given utmost importance to every detail in the film,’ he said. He further added that the movie would be a testament to Prithviraj’s craft as a director and, like the audience, he too is eagerly awaiting its release.