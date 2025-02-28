Dhyan Sreenivasan lost his cool at a press meet as part of the promotional campaign for his movie 'Aap Kaise Ho,' which hit theatres on February 28. He was enraged by a media person’s allegation that he was continuously doing movies for producers who were looking to convert black money into white.

“Do you have any proof? Don't raise questions based on senseless Youtube comments, which are not backed by proof. It is better to keep quiet if you are not aware of the facts. Do you know why I have been doing so many movies? That’s because I don’t annoy people. You won’t get films if you ask annoying questions. You don’t need to study the script to do a movie here. You can get work if you have discipline and decency. If you don’t know what to say, then try not to annoy others; that is exactly what you are doing right now," Dhyan said at the press meet, while adding he was not there for an argument.

When the reporter stated that Dhyan was called the ‘money laundering star’, the actor replied, “Let them call me anything. Isn’t it good if someone is getting a benefit out of it? But, what do I gain out of it? I take my job seriously just like you do. Do not try to judge a movie just by listening to certain peripheral things. You should not advise me on how I need to live my life or about my attitude about cinema.”