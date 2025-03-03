The 97th Academy Awards were already brimming with glitz and unforgettable moments, but host Conan O’Brien gave Indian fans something extra to talk about. He made history as the first Oscars host to speak Hindi on stage.

Amidst his signature self-deprecating monologues, O’Brien suddenly switched gears and delivered a few lines in Hindi, catching audiences by surprise. With a playful quip, he said, "Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge," which loosely translates to, "Greetings to the people of India, it’s morning there, so I hope you’re enjoying breakfast with the Oscars."

The unexpected gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions ranging from appreciation to playful critiques. Social media users had a field day, with one tweet reading, “Conan O’Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! Good job, though the Hindi was definitely ‘Hinding’!” Another joked, “Good attempt, but frankly, Conan totally butchered the Hindi greeting! #Oscars #Oscars2025.”

While many applauded his effort, others couldn’t help but notice the awkward pronunciation. Regardless, O’Brien’s Hindi moment became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night, proving once again that the Oscars always have room for a little spontaneity.