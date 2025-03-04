The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has criticised the remarks by various political leaders and youth associations linking the present violence in society with violent themes in movies. In a strong-worded statement on social media, the association, claimed that the rhetoric was based on a weak reflection theory regarding the influence of film in society.

The letter pointed out that some of the most violent movies have been made in Japan but the country has one of the lowest rates of violence worldwide. 'It is baffling to see such claims linking violence in cimema to the present situation. Due to the explosion of information, youth in Kerala have easy access to information on search engines like Google. What role do movies have in such a space?" the film employees federation asked.

It also maintained that several factors contribute to the rising violence in youth. "Don't forget society plays a very important role in shaping people. We still live in places where parents or society are unwilling to address the mental health issues among young people," it said.

It also condemned the call for tight censorship of films that show violence. "People who demand control over literary works are fascists. If this is what you want, will you justify the ban on Salman Rushdie's book by religious fanatics? Will you believe M Mukundan's stories were responsible for introducing drugs in society? Did those who watch Quintin Tarantino and Michael Hanake's films go astray? It is time for a reality check," it said.