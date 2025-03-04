The Malayalam teaser of ‘The Paradise,’ starring actor Nani, has sparked controversy over an unexpected slip-up. In one scene, a tattoo on Nani’s arm features a Malayalam phrase that has become the subject of trolling. The phrase, a strong expletive in Malayalam, caught viewers' attention, leading to widespread criticism and memes on social media.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, ‘The Paradise’ has released teasers in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, English, Spanish, and Bengali. However, the inappropriate phrase found its way into the Malayalam version, seemingly due to a translation error. Some dialogues in the teaser also contain offensive language, further fueling online discussions.

The film follows the story of a leader uniting a group of historically oppressed people, with intense visuals that strongly reflect its theme. Nani appears in a fierce warrior avatar with a six-pack look in this high-budget production.

‘The Paradise’ is touted as one of the most expensive films in Nani’s career. The movie is set for a theatrical release on March 26.