The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to hold discussions with the state government before proceeding with a token film industry strike, aimed at addressing the issues in the sector. Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyattu said Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has agreed to hold a meeting with key film industry players on March 10 to discuss the issues. Following this, the chamber will clarify whether film bodies need to go ahead with the token strike.

However, there is no change to the indefinite strike announced on June 1 and the various film bodies will cooperate with a complete shutdown of film-related activities. The Film Producers Association initially announced the strike to protest against the high remuneration of leading stars in the film industry. However, the move has been met with resistance from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and a section of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), as a complete shut down would lead to huge losses for the industry.

"There is no change in plans regarding the June 1 strike. However, we will proceed with the token strike only after holding a discussion with the government. We want the state government to intervene in the double taxation and other issues plaguing the sector," said Saji. He also maintained that a separate meeting will be held with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists regarding the remuneration of the actors.