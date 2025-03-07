The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Rekhachithram (Malayalam)

'Rekhachithram' follows cop Vivek (Asif Ali) as he delves into a decades-old mystery, the disappearance of Rekha (Anaswara Rajan) 40 years ago. Blending investigative thriller elements with the allure of alternative history, this Malayalam film crafts a gripping narrative that’s impossible to ignore. If you're looking for a must-watch this weekend, this one deserves a spot on your list.

Streaming on SonyLIV from March 7.

Nadaaniyan (Hindi)

Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, the film revolves around a wealthy Delhi socialite who, after a mix-up with her friends, ropes in a driven, middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend. What starts as a simple charade soon takes an unexpected turn as genuine emotions begin to surface, complicating their carefully crafted act.

Streaming on Netflix from March 7.

Dupahiya (Hindi)

Set in the town of Dhadakpur, the show follows its residents as they prepare to celebrate 25 years without crime. However, just as a wedding is about to take place, chaos unfolds when a crucial gift mysteriously vanishes. What starts as a minor mishap soon spirals into an unexpected turn of events, setting the stage for a gripping drama.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 7.

Thandel (Telugu)

'Thandel' sees Naga Chaitanya in a striking transformation as Raju, a fisherman whose simple life takes a devastating turn when he unknowingly strays into Pakistani waters and is arrested. Sai Pallavi beautifully portrays Satya, his unwavering love. While the film packs in high-stakes drama, it’s the raw emotions and the effortless chemistry between the leads that leave a lasting impact.

Streaming on Netflix from March 7.